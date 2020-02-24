Niecy Nash Serves Spectacular Slice Of 50th Birthday CAKE On The Gram
FIFTIDDAY FINE: Niecy Nash Serves Spectacular Slice Of 50th Birthday CAKE On The Gram
Our Godly bodied FAVE Niecy Nash was back at it AGAIN with the thirst trap shenanigans–this time, melting the gram with a spectacular 3-pack of tiddaylicious thirst traps in celebration of her 50TH BIRTHDAY that’s completely surreal based on how FINE she is AT 50.
Oh yes, WE STAN along with the rest of social media that spiraled into yet another tidday-drunk TIZZY immediately after those pics hit the ‘net.
|T R A N S P A R E N T • S E E | Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over… I see you. I love. I am you. We got this! Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning 🎂
