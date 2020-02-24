He’s With Us: Leonardo DiCaprio Pulled Up At The ABFF Honors To Give Jamie Foxx His Flowers

Sunday night Leonardo DiCaprio pulled up at the 4th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors to present his Django Unchained co-star, Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx (Ray, Just Mercy, Django Unchained) with the prestigious “Excellence in the Arts” Award. Pretty fire right?!

The event was hosted by one of our faves, Deon Cole.

We were happy to see Academy Award winner Louis Gossett, Jr. honored with the Hollywood Legacy Award presented by CCH Pounder.

Emmy Award winning producer, writer, and actress, Lena Waithe picked up the prestigious Industry Renaissance Award presented by Justin Simien and Melina Matsoukas.

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo was honord with the Rising Star Award presented by Tiffany Haddish.

One of our favorite parts of the evening had to be watching the cast of “The Wire” reunite to receive the Classic Television Award presented by Chris Spencer.

Just Mercy was also recognized as “Movie of the Year,” which was presented by ABFF General Manager, Nicole Friday and special guest Morgan Freeman.

Hit the flip for a few of our favorite moments from the red carpet