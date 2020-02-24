ABFF Honors Jamie Foxx, Lou Gossett Jr., The Wire, Lena Waithe And More

He’s With Us: Leonardo DiCaprio Pulled Up At The ABFF Honors To Give Jamie Foxx His Flowers

- By Bossip Staff

Leonardo DiCaprio Jamie Foxx 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Sunday night Leonardo DiCaprio pulled up at the 4th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors to present his Django Unchained co-star, Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx (Ray, Just Mercy, Django Unchained) with the prestigious “Excellence in the Arts” Award. Pretty fire right?!

Deon Cole 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

The event was hosted by one of our faves, Deon Cole.

CCH Pounder 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

We were happy to see Academy Award winner Louis Gossett, Jr. honored with the Hollywood Legacy Award presented by CCH Pounder.

Lena Waithe 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Emmy Award winning producer, writer, and actress, Lena Waithe picked up the prestigious Industry Renaissance Award presented by Justin Simien and Melina Matsoukas.

Cynthia Erivo and Tiffany Haddish 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo was honord with the Rising Star Award presented by Tiffany Haddish.

Wendell Pierce and cast of The Wire 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

One of our favorite parts of the evening had to be watching the cast of “The Wire” reunite to receive the Classic Television Award presented by Chris Spencer.

Bryan Stevenson 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Just Mercy was also recognized as “Movie of the Year,” which was presented by ABFF General Manager, Nicole Friday and special guest Morgan Freeman.

Hit the flip for a few of our favorite moments from the red carpet

