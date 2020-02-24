Ari Fletcher Threatens Alexis Skky?
Hold THAT! Here’s Why Alexis Skyy Wants HATER Ari Fletcher To Know She Loves Her Daughter
In case you missed it, Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy were involved in a nasty internet beef over the weekend, and now a child is messily being brought into it!
Yesterday Fletcher, who has a son, threw a subliminal shot at Alexis about her daughter which sounded like a threat to fans. After hours and hours of beefing with Alexis, the IG model tweeted “hug your daughter, tight”, sending Alexis into a spiral.
Alexis, angry over Ari’s tweet clapped back:
I TOLD THESE B*TCHES!!! Stop bringing up my f*cking DAUGHTER!!! IDC
Alexis, who is in NYC with her baby girl sent a threatening message right back to Ari, letting her know she’ll be back to turn up when she returns to Atlanta…yikes!
All of this over some clothes and nails??? Hit the flip to see what else Alexis had to say after Ari seemingly brought up her baby girl.
Ari, still being shady, thanked God for blessing her with a beautiful son.
After Ari Fletcher seemingly came for her baby girl, Alexis doubled down on the fact that she loves her baby girl unconditionally and at the same time, she’s a baddie.
These bitches can’t stand competition,that’s the problem!!!! A BAD BITCH & A GOOD MOTHER!!! PeriodT
In the past, Alexis has been open about the health complications her baby girl has been through. We hope this beef doesn’t get out of control now!
Do you think the girls are taking too far?
