Hold THAT! Here’s Why Alexis Skyy Wants HATER Ari Fletcher To Know She Loves Her Daughter

In case you missed it, Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy were involved in a nasty internet beef over the weekend, and now a child is messily being brought into it!

Yesterday Fletcher, who has a son, threw a subliminal shot at Alexis about her daughter which sounded like a threat to fans. After hours and hours of beefing with Alexis, the IG model tweeted “hug your daughter, tight”, sending Alexis into a spiral.

Alexis, angry over Ari’s tweet clapped back:

I TOLD THESE B*TCHES!!! Stop bringing up my f*cking DAUGHTER!!! IDC

Alexis, who is in NYC with her baby girl sent a threatening message right back to Ari, letting her know she’ll be back to turn up when she returns to Atlanta…yikes!

IM IN NYC with my daughter!!!! I’ll be back in ATL later in the week!!! You bitches are on MY time!!!! — Alexis Skyy 🦋 (@alexisskyyyyyy) February 23, 2020

