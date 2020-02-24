Here’s What Happened When Beyoncé Performed At Kobe & Gianna’s Heart-Breaking Memorial

Listen…Beyoncé has sung Halo a million times, but whew THIS was extra special. Kobe and Gianna deserve nothing less. #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/SaB8nH59Um — ♡ (@the__prototype) February 24, 2020

Everyone’s struggling to keep it together after Kobe & Gianna’s touching memorial that opened with a Godly performance of “XO/Halo” by Beyoncé who surprised literally everyone and sent the whole entire internet spiraling into teary-eyed hysteria.

Whew, she put her heart, soul and everything else into the iconic performance that reminded everyone just how TIGHT she and Kobe were during his world-changing time on Earth.

you know Kobe was something special if Beyoncé left the house for him. #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/XoYuVifcap — jordan🥀 (@JordanxHouston) February 24, 2020

