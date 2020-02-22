Wendy Williams' New Boyfriend Big Will
Zippin’ And Zoin’ It: Meet Big Will, The NYC Jeweler Smashing Wendy Williams To VVS Smithereens
We reported earlier that Wendy Williams has been spotted out and about with a mystery bae and now we know exactly who he is!
Wendy’s new boo is Big Will aka William Selby and he’s got his own money! He’s a hotshot engineer and jeweler with a celebrity serving business in NYC’s diamond district.
Sources tell BOSSIP that Will and Wendy have been cozy for a few weeks now. The seriousness of the relationship has seemed to progress after a Valentine’s Day, when Will gifted Wendy a diamond dripped heart pendant. She’s been wearing Will’s jewelry on her show, dropping clues right before our eyes about the romance.
Here Wendy is, gloating over the diamond necklace she got for V-day. At the end of the clip, she hints that she “picked” the right man…whew!
Hit the flip to see more of what we know about Wendy and Will.
Will, like Wendy, is a Cancer so he designed these zodiac pieces for her to wear. She’s been rocking the jewelry on the show. Have you been watching and noticed that Wendy is blinging a little more than usual?
Last night, Will and Wendy were comfortable and cozy in a studio session with rapper @blacpapismith. Wendy even shouted out the young artist, an associate of Will’s on Instagram.
What are YOUR thoughts on Wendy and William as a new couple?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.