Zippin’ And Zoin’ It: Meet Big Will, The NYC Jeweler Smashing Wendy Williams To VVS Smithereens

We reported earlier that Wendy Williams has been spotted out and about with a mystery bae and now we know exactly who he is!

Wendy’s new boo is Big Will aka William Selby and he’s got his own money! He’s a hotshot engineer and jeweler with a celebrity serving business in NYC’s diamond district.

Sources tell BOSSIP that Will and Wendy have been cozy for a few weeks now. The seriousness of the relationship has seemed to progress after a Valentine’s Day, when Will gifted Wendy a diamond dripped heart pendant. She’s been wearing Will’s jewelry on her show, dropping clues right before our eyes about the romance.

Here Wendy is, gloating over the diamond necklace she got for V-day. At the end of the clip, she hints that she “picked” the right man…whew!

