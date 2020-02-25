Jesus Took The Wheel: Jayda Cheaves’ Sister’s Car FLIPS Over Multiple Times While Recording On Instagram Live [Video]

Lil Baby’s baby mama is counting her blessings today after her sister was involved in a scary car wreck yesterday, and the entire incident was captured while she interacted with people on IG Live. Thankfully, the young lady is ok.

The car flipped over!! Omg we just talked to her. She’s good thanks y’all https://t.co/hsxRe7kKJl — JAYDA WAYDA (@waydamin) February 24, 2020

Ameerah, Jayda Cheaves’ sister, was recording herself in her car on Instagram. As viewers looked on, her car appears to get hit from the back by another driver and it begins to tumble over. Ameerah, who left the scene nearly unscathed, claims she was NOT driving despite how it appears.

*Accident footage may be disturbing to some people. Click below to see it at your discretion.*

Ameerah took to Instagram to let everyone know that she made it out the wreck safely! She revealed that the car had flipped and rolled a hundred yards during the wreck. Of course, the wreck made its way around social media and people had opinions on who caused the car to flip over. Ameerah clarified to skeptics that the crash wasn’t her fault.

“WE ARE OK … please don’t call my phone right now. We are ok. Thanks for your concern..” However, she made it clear that she wasn’t to blame for the crash as she continued, “It was not MY FAULT !! regardless! We flipped and rolled 100 yards but we are blessed to be alive. BLESSED AF.”

Good for her for making it out safely. Jesus really took the wheel on this one!