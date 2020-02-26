Something Called A Bhad Babie Is Threatening Skai Jackson; Black Internet Rides Out In Skai’s Defense

Bhad Bhabie is one of the culture vulture-iest “celebrities” in the entire game. She is a teenager with not much discernible skill and is a visitor in Black culture. We already know that. She, though, does not get the memo that she needs to treat her presence here with tender care.

So when she goes on a rant about Black people, namely one we love like Skai Jackson, like this:

Bhad Bhabie says she will kill Disney Star Skai Jackson #SkaiJackson #BhadBhabie pic.twitter.com/fP6iLKsHmX — TracyGotNews Youtube subscribe ♿️ (@VonshellMorgan) February 25, 2020

She gets BLASTED for it. Not only by us, but by Skai’s momma, too.

Not Skai Jackson’s mom telling Bhad Babie’s mom to do something about her chihuahua daughter and take that ghetto ass shit back to Florida LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/tpoNau4IWb — ❀ CEO of Captain Obi Fanclub ❀ (@TayeAkira) February 25, 2020

Skai, to her credit, is unbothered.

Book doing pretty well✔️

Finalizing makeup deal✔️

Shopping treatment to major studios & producers✔️

Working on speech for Ted Talk✔️

Going over scripts✔️

Recording Netflix animated series✔️

Vlogging for my YouTube channel✔️

Hosting 18,000 youth for We Day✔️

No time 4 negatives!🚫 — Skai (@skaijackson) February 25, 2020

Maybe that’s because she doesn’t care or know who Bhad Bhabie is. Or maybe she knows we are going to ride out for her, dragging Bhad Bhabie to Mediocre, Talentless Tow.