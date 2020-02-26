Feathered Beauties: The Baddest Baes From Trinidad Carnival 2020…So Far

- By Bossip Staff
It’s that time. Carnival season is here and it’s time to celebrate. How do we celebrate at Bossip? We honor the most banging baes in the most ornate outfits for the entire Carnival season. It’s what we do.

Now we could write a big, long essay on Carnival and give you a ton of details on what went down but we know why you’re here. We know why we’re here. Let’s get it on.

The first stop in our 2020 Carnival bae breakdown is in Trinidad. Where the sun was out and the baes were bae-ing. So without further ado, take a look and get ready for more as Carnival season rolls on.

    Slight pepper. #trinidadcarnival

    #CarnivalLife #trinidadcarnival2020 🇹🇹🔥👑

