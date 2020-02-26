Freeform Celebrates Black History Month By Defying Stereotypes With “Black People Like…” Series [VIDEO]

Kudos to Freeform for creating a Black History Month platform for THIS era. The content platform has been releasing video content throughout the month of February that celebrates the diversity of black culture by assembling a panel of young black leaders in culture who discuss a variety of interests outside of the stereotypical scope. We’re excited to share Episode 4 with you.

#Blerds of the world: ASSEMBLE. This one’s for you. Black faces are underrepresented in gaming, comic books, and cosplay. Racial bias in the real world 💯 finds its way into fantasy. But @IfyNwadiwe reps the growing number of Black people making their mark in #nerdculture.

Here’s more from Freeform about the project:

In this roundtable series, we go over all the unique, fun, dynamic, interesting things that black people like with the twist that… *drum roll*… every kind of person likes it too. This series is about bringing people together. Through the sharing of personal stories and an open dialogue, we explore topics not commonly associated with black culture. We spend so much time in society talking about why we are different and not enough focus is spent on what connects us. This show is about the fact that all people find enjoyment in life and we want the world to know that black people are no different in that way. It’s inspiring, educational, and funny.

______

#BlackPeopleLike… is Freeform’s new original digital series that challenges assumptions about Blackness and Black culture. Expand the way we celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth.

Shout out to the “Black People Like…” Roundtable: Ify Nwadiwe, @nellysofunny, @williemacc, @irathethird, @hayleymarienorman, @momonilessprobs

This definitely sparks some good conversation. What are some things that you enjoy that aren’t normally associated with black culture?