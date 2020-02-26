Crip Crisis Counseling: Jada Pinkett-Smith Brings Snoop Dogg To Red Table Talk For “Healing” [VIDEO]

The long awaited Red Table Talk with Snoop Dogg is now available on Facebook Watch! In this exclusive interview, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne aka “Gammy,” sit at the Red Table with Snoop Dogg to address the controversy over his verbal rant to Gayle King, what led to his apology and what he’s learned since. You can watch the episode below or HERE.

One thing that we appreciated right off the bat is that Jada made the episode about having a conversation — not yelling at or scolding Snoop, but a very respectful exchange about how things have been going wrong with the way Black men and Black women communicate.

“This conversation is not about taking sides. This conversation is not about proving who is right and who is wrong. This conversation is about healing,” Jada Pinkett Smith said at the outset of the show.

Snoop also revealed he got a gang of calls from prominent black men in the community who told him they supported him but felt he’d used the wrong language when he first addressed Gayle King publicly.

“When this thing happened with Gayle, I got calls from Tyler Perry, Puff Daddy, Van Jones, like powerful black men, and they didn’t bash me, they was just like “brother, we got your back if you need [anything], but we think that you shouldn’t have said it.”

Jada also shared some messages for Snoop from Iyanla Vanzant and Jemele Hill.

“I honor your courage, your integrity, and the demonstration of leadership that you are for apologizing for your behavior,” Iyanla Vanzant said in her message.

What did you think of this episode? Was it one of your favorites?