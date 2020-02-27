Nicki Minaj Close To Settling Tracy Chapman Song Theft Case (Exclusive Details)

Veteran Folk Singer Accused Newlywed Rapper Of Pilfering Song For Album “Queen”

Nicki Minaj is close to settling a song theft suit from veteran folk singer Tracy Chapman – and all signs point to money changing hands.

Lawyers for both sides filed court papers last week asking a judge to delay court proceedings so that they could continue hashing out an out of court deal in the copyright infringement case.

“Over the past several weeks, the parties have been actively discussing settlement,” Minaj’s lawyer Peter Ross wrote to the court, adding that Chapman was concerned about recovering the money she spent on lawyers’ fees.

Ross said that if the case continues to move forward, it was less likely there would be a settlement, so he asked that the case be delayed so that they could continue negotiations.

The judge agreed and gave the pair about two more months to work things out.

Chapman sued Minaj in 2018, accusing Minaj of sampling her copyrighted song “Baby Can I Hold You,” for her song “Sorry” which featured Nas, without permission. “Sorry” was supposed to be included on her album, “Queen,” but was yanked at the last minute after Chapman refused to OK Minaj sampling her work for it.

Minaj denied Chapman’s infringement claim, saying Chapman did not own the copyright for “Baby Can I Hold You,” and said her use of the song was protected under “Fair Use” law.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for Chapman and Minaj for comment.