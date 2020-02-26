Nicki Minaj’s Flat-ta-ta-ta Tummy & Thick Thighs In Feathered Carnival Costume Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Proud Trini Gyal Nicki Minaj returned to her home country to make a rare appearance at their Carnival celebration and the locals were nothing but excited to have her!

The “Queen” rapper pulled out all the stops with her Carnival costume. She wore a teal and purple accented costume with a stunning headdress and beautiful crystal detailing. The costume is gorgeous and her body looked bangin’ too!

Nicki’s stomach was on flat-flat just a few days after fans speculated she might be pregnant based on her hand movement in a recent Instagram post. Doesn’t she look amazing here?

Onika’s presence at the 2020 Carnival celebration was significant because it was the first time in 8 years she’s made a public appearance in her home country. Hit the flip for more of her at the celebration and in her beautiful Carnival get up.