Nicki Minaj’s Flat-ta-ta-ta Tummy & Thick Thighs In Feathered Carnival Costume Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Proud Trini Gyal Nicki Minaj returned to her home country to make a rare appearance at their Carnival celebration and the locals were nothing but excited to have her!
The “Queen” rapper pulled out all the stops with her Carnival costume. She wore a teal and purple accented costume with a stunning headdress and beautiful crystal detailing. The costume is gorgeous and her body looked bangin’ too!
Nicki’s stomach was on flat-flat just a few days after fans speculated she might be pregnant based on her hand movement in a recent Instagram post. Doesn’t she look amazing here?
Onika’s presence at the 2020 Carnival celebration was significant because it was the first time in 8 years she’s made a public appearance in her home country. Hit the flip for more of her at the celebration and in her beautiful Carnival get up.
Nicki’s last appearance in Trinidad was in 2012 when she shot the video for “Pound The Alarm”. Ironically, the video had a Carnival-inspired theme. However, Sunday’s Carnival celebration in Trinidad was her first Carnival experience ever, she says.
I just wanna say I love you guys and I’m so happy to be here. This is my first Carnival ever. God bless you and have a goodnight.
How cool!
Nicki snapped it up at the celebration and her husband Kenneth Petty was there on her side. It’s safe to say she doesn’t have a protruding pregnant belly…yet! Are you surprised this was her first Carnival experience?
