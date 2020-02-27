Will You Be Watching? Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” Remake Releases Official Trailer

Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” Remake Releases Official Trailer

Jordan Peele promised we would get his take on the horror classic “Candyman” and look no further, his promise is on its way. The movie is officially headed to theaters in June and a spooky trailer has been released.

With Peele’s success in the horror genre with “Get Out” and “US” it’s safe to say the reboot is in good hands. With the horrific use of Destinys Childs “Say My Name” for the trailer its safe to say we’re in for a ride. The movie that caused many of us to be afraid to say Candyman 5x in the mirror is returning to give the current and next generations the same fear. You can watch the official first trailer for the film below. You can stay up to date with the film on its official website CandymanMovie.com.