Yikes! Nicki Minaj Forced To Apologize On Disrespectful Hubby’s Behalf Because Of THIS
Nicki Minaj found herself saying ‘sorry’ on behalf of her uptight hubby after Trinidadians noticed how rude dude was while they visited for Carnival. The situation that caused folks from Onika’s native country to be disgusted with Kenneth was a video of him pushing the arm of Iwer George, a well respected Trini singer, as he was trying to embrace Nicki.
Iwer barely touched Nicki’s arm to get her attention before Petty pushed him. Fans found it DISRESPECTFUL of him to treat the singer like that in front of the huge Carnival crowd, who he was actually performing for!
Watch at the 00:47 mark where Kenny (what’s his job?) Petty pushed Iwer off Nicki.
The video has been circulating on Trinidadian blogs, with thousands of viewers calling Kenneth uptight and uncultured.
Nicki finally stepped up and apologized to people outraged, letting them know she loves her country and that her hubby is ignorant. Period.
“He don’t understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my county to death. Love my ppl to death. Period. “
SMH. What do you think he was thinking???
One of these people looks like their having a BLAST…
Do you think Nicki should've been apologizing for Kenny?
