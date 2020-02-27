BlackInkCrew’s Sky Tells Son She “Should’ve Swallowed” Him & Fans Are Dragging Her To A Deadbeat DITCH

“Black Ink Crew” star Sky Days is known from having a potty mouth but who knew she could be THIS cruel?!

Last night’s mid-season premiere of the tattoo show centered around Sky’s son Dessalines reaching out to Cease for help mending things with him and his mother Sky. Apparently, they got into nasty altercation weeks back after Sky confronted Des for stealing from her. Her son denied it by laughing in his mom’s face.

Sky brought up the fact that Des had been also caught stealing from CVS and things went left. Des called his mom a fraud and then she went into the toilet after that Sky screamed, “I should’ve swallowed you” and told Des that nobody wanted him and she hated him. WTF!

Here’s the clip.

Fans can’t get over how cruel Sky was in the argument, SMH. Reactions on the flip!

Sky is what happens when you use wealth to fix your outward appearance but never spent a DIME to fix your inner self/mental health. AND HAVING A MENTAL HEALTH DISORDER DOES NOT EXCUSE POOR BEHAVIOR #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/08UDIc1rQ2 — Chakra Khan (@michboogie) February 27, 2020

