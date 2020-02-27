Bittersweet: Scott Boras Is Honoring One Of Kobe Bryant’s Final Wishes By Hiring Alexis Altobelli

Earlier this week, friends and family paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during their public memorial service at The Staples Center.

The inseparable father-daughter duo were among nine victims in a helicopter crash last month in Calabasas, California, along with Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and his younger daughter, Alyssa, were also on board. It was revealed during his memorial on Monday that one of Kobe’s final acts was helping out Altobelli’s other daughter, 16-year-old Alexis.

Among those who made a speech at Monday’s service was Los Angeles Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. During his time onstage, Pelinka revealed that he received a text from Kobe while he was aboard the helicopter on the morning of the fatal crash. In the text, Kobe asked Pelinka to reach out to baseball agent Scott Boras about an internship for Alexis as Kobe wanted to serve as a character reference for her.

Now, Boras is honor Bryant’s wishes by creating an internship for Alexis–who tragically lost her mother, father, and sister in the crash–that will allow her to experience various aspects of the agency, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times.

“Boras has been in contact with [Alexis’ older brother, J.J.] and will create a position for Alexis, who will be able to rotate through the company’s various departments, including marketing, baseball operations, sports science and office administration.”

The publication adds that Boras had already invited the Altobellis to tour his SoCal-based Boras Corp. office and to discuss how Alexis could gain experience by working for him.

Boras is the best-known agent in baseball. He represents a number of the top players in the game, and has become a sizable figure in labor matters. He also went to the same church as the Bryants in Newport Beach.