TikTok Tunes: Doja Cat Shakes Her 70’s Aesthetic Cakes In Official Video For “Say So” [Video]

Doja Cat has a banger on her hands and now the song has a video.

In case you missed it “Say So” has been going infinity stone because teens on TikTok can’t get enough of the tune. They even have their own choreographed dance for it that’s been going viral. Doja flexes both her singing vocals and rhyming skills and their both 10/10.

The official video for ‘Say So’ is finally here and we must say, miss Doja looks SMOKING hot. She went all sparkles and bell-bottoms with the 70’s aesthetic. Overall a dope video. Hit play to check it!