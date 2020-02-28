The #LoveIsBlind Finale Had Twitter DRAGGING These People And Losing Their Damn Minds

Love Is Blind is one of the wildest reality shows in the history of reality TV. The Netflix series features couples who meet without seeing each other and decide to propose to one another sight unseen. Then cameras follow them around as they try to figure out if they’re actually getting married or not.

The show is a big ol’ mess with many of the couples not making it. One of the biggest villains is Jessica, who never even liked the man she chose. There are crazy couples, dysfunctional couples, and one couple we actually love.

The whole show has Twitter going ham. Take a look at the wildest reactions…