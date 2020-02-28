Positivity: Nicki Minaj Surprises Trinidad’s St. Jude’s Home For Girls With $25,000 Donation

Nicki Minaj jumped into humanitarian mode while visiting her home country of Trinidad and Tobago. The “Queen” rapper stopped by Trinidad’s St. Jude’s Home and School for Girls to donate time and money. She revealed to the staff while visiting that she would be making a considerate $25,000 donation to the facility.

“I wanna thank you for your work with the girls. I wanna thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they’ve even given me hope and inspiration being here today. And I wanna donate $25,000 to help the girls.”

.@NICKIMINAJ donated $25,000 to the St. Jude’s Home for Girls 💕 pic.twitter.com/3FqJtk0EKa — Nicki Minaj Charts (@NickiOnChart) February 27, 2020

Nicki says the girls and staff from the St. Jude’s school gave her some ideas for the future. She seems to be planning opening her own facility similar to theirs one day. Offering encouraging words, Nicki tells the young women that she’s gotten over hurdles at their age like living around domestic violence and even a teen pregnancy — which she said she never told her mother about.

Nicki Minaj at the Trinidadian St Jude's School talking to young girls. 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/atalrmvNVG — Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) February 27, 2020

In related news, Nicki made headline yesterday after she apologized on her husband’s behalf for shoving Trinidadian star Iwer George as he performed alongside the couple at Carnival. Nicki shouted out Iwer for being a class act and he responded with grace. It seems like everything is cool between all parties now.