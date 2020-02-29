Rapper Turned Actor: Take A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Offset On The Set Of ‘NCIS LA’

Offset spent 2019 finally putting an end to the debate of who is the best Migos member after dominating every song feature sent his way, releasing his solo album, then grabbing a Grammy nomination with that same album. Now, he is setting his sights on another avenue: acting.

Offset is joining LL Cool J and the rest of the cast of NCIS LA, where he is already showing promise in the acting field. In the upcoming episode, the rapper will play an undercover agent who’s already working on his own case when LL and his teammates need Offset’s assistance–but he won’t give it away willingly. The episode involved long hours in the desert, explosions, and very intense stunts in which Offset refused to have a stunt double and did everything himself.

You can see a sneak peek into Offset’s first acting gig and more with this BTS look from the episode, which airs Sunday at 9pm.