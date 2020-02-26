Offset Shells Out More Than $200K To Settle Tax Debt (Exclusive)

Migos Rapper Settles Tax Bill With State Of Ga.

Rapper Offset has quietly settled a massive tax bill with the state of Georgia, BOSSIP has learned.

Last month, the Migos member and husband of Cardi B shelled out more than $210,000 to clear his debt with Georgia’s Department of Revenue.

According to tax records obtained by BOSSIP, Offset – whose real name is Kiari Cephus – debt was from the income he earned in 2017.

Although he’s free and clear of this tax issue, he’s still facing at least one other legal matter involving his finances.

A celebrity jeweler who is suing Offset for failing to pay nearly a $360,000 bling bill has asked the judge to put him in default on the case after the “Clout” rapper failed to respond to the suit.

A judge has yet to rule in that case.