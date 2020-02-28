4 The Hoes: Jhené Aiko Drops A Visual For “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” Featuring Future & Miguel [Video]

Jhené Aiko is slowly getting back into the music game in preparation for her upcoming album, Chilombo, which is set to drop on March 6. Before announcing the project, fans were speculating that the songstress had something on the way, since she’s already dropped three singles: “Triggered,” “None Of Your Concern,” and “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW).”

The latest addition to her growing catalogue is a song titled, “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.),” which she dropped in addition to an accompanying video. The track features Future and Miguel, who both appear alongside Aiko in the visual.

Check out the brand new music video down below while we wait for Chilombo to arrive next month.