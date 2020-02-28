“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: When Marcellino Comes Up Missing, Brittany Wonders Why Is He Lying [VIDEO]

It’s Friday! That means we get a brand new spankin’ episode of our favorite guilty pleasure realtiy show “Life After Lockup”. And you’re in luck — we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. We’ve got some pretty concerning news for you with this one. Marcellino and Brittany are one of the most solid couples on “Life After Lockup”. They’re married and have a son and another baby on the way, but when Brittany catches Marcellino in a lie about his whereabouts, she can’t help but wonder where he is and if she can still trust him. Check out the clip below:

Marcellino has some serious explaining to do. Where do you think he is? For the ladies out there with multiple kids — did you find that your partner started acting out of character when you were expecting for a second or third time?

Here is more about the new “Love After Lockup” episode:

Lacey’s revelation stuns dad. Sarah makes Michael a surprising offer that may threaten his relationship with Maria. Tracie’s frantic call forces Clint to make a crushing discovery. Brittany catches Marcelino in a lie. Tony shocks Angela.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “ROYAL FLUSH” – Airs Friday, February 28th at 9/8C