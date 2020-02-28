Bae Of The Day: Brianna Bette Is An Internet Bae Pioneer Who’s Still Giving Us Yams

Remember when Twitter was a fresh new vehicle for us to get our takes off and for people to post thirst traps without any cares in the world? Remember how cakes and goodies were in abundance on the app before Instagram? Remember those times? Well, we certainly do. There was one woman who helped reign supreme over the internet in those dark ages.

Her name is Brianna Bette, one of the thickest, most beautiful baes in the game. She’s an absolute stallion before we knew what stallions were.

Brianna is still giving us all sorts of goods on IG and we are happy and lucky to have her doing this. So you know what time it is: take a look at the fine chocolate drop.