Yay Sports! James Harden Dunks On Giannis Antetokounmpo With Petty Left-Handed Step-Back Slander

For those of you who are merely casual NBA fans, you might not know not this but James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo don’t like each other and it’s been like that for quite some time now.

The James Harden vs Giannis beef timeline started 6 years ago… pic.twitter.com/ykbjTi3pxf — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 28, 2020

Fast forward to just a few weeks ago when All-Star team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo explained why he didn’t pick James Harden for his team. Via NYPost:

“I want somebody that’s going to pass the ball,” Antetokounmpo said with a laugh when asked by Charles Barkley on TNT why he didn’t want “a dribbler,” with Harden available for the taking.

At this point, James Harden had had enough of Giannis and his bulls#!t. During an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols the Rockets MVP dribble machine had this to say:

“I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all,” Harden told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview released Friday. “I gotta actually learn how to play basketball, how to have skill. I take that any day.”

Bird. Man. Hand. Rub.

Finally! An NBA where players are petty and openly express contempt for one another! We love this game!

"That's a head shot and that's what Harden should've said. Whatever you think about James Harden, ball hog all that, it's hard to argue he's not one of the top players in NBA history."@ShannonSharpe on Harden's clapback at Giannis pic.twitter.com/r1gBxb8O3R — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2020

We can only pray that the Bucks and Rockets end up in the finals.