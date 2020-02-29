He Doesn’t Even Know Her: Lil Baby Denies Smashing Alexis Skyy & Says THESE Positive Things About Ex-GF Jayda Cheaves

Rapper Lil Baby is clarifying a few things after being dragged into some lady drama last week. The rapper’s name was brought up when reality star Alexis Skyy and the mother of his son Jayda Cheaves argued on Twitter over Jayda’s alleged “sneak dissing”.

Alexis clapped at Jayda, saying she could “snatch” Lil Baby back, calling him “my man”, at any time. Alexis insinuated she was just with him a few days prior to the argument in tweets, but was it just to get underneath Jayda’s skin? Lil Baby is denying even knowing her.

While visiting “The Morning Hustle”‘, Lil Baby told Lore’l he “don’t even know her” in regards to Alexis’ comments. Really??!

On a positive note, Lil Baby had this to say about the split between him and longtime girlfriend Jayda Cheaves:

“It ain’t no like still together, she my son mother. Even if we ain’t in a relationship like boyfriend-girlfriend sh*t, we got a relationship we got a small kid. We gotta kick it no matter what.”

Welp, there you have it. Alexis Skyy has already seemingly reacted to Lil Baby's denial of knowing her.