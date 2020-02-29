Back That…Vote Up: Juvenile Endorses Billionaire Tom Steyer With South Carolina Performance

Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images/Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty

Things are getting very interesting and very weird in this leg of presidential campaigning.

The South Carolina primary is in full swing and super Tuesday is fast-approaching so candidates are pulling out all the stops to get a much-needed victory in the Palmetto State

That said, the very LAST thing we expected to see was, well, this…

Watch: “Back that Vote Up”!!!#Juvenile said he has never endorsed a candidate before, but tonight Juvenile endorsed @TomSteyer! Artists are making their choices and It’s getting hot in the #SouthCarolinaPrimary & across the country ~ it’s definitely time to #vote✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/tvook1MK0o — Mustafa Santiago Ali (@EJinAction) February 29, 2020

Yes, you saw that correctly. That is Juvenile, patron saint of backing a$$ up, performing for and endorsing billionaire Tom Steyer.

Juvie said, “To me you’re the best person to be the President of the United States because you’ve got the issues right. All of your policies are catered to help minorities and people who are struggling.”

It appears that Tom and his wife Kat Taylor are firmly entrenched in the rhythm of the 1 and the 3.

BUT he is promising reparations. Do you think that along with endorsements from artists like Juve will result in Steyer winning the black vote?