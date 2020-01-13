WELP: Cory Booker Suspends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Cory Booker Suspends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Senator Cory Booker is no longer running for President. Booker announced today, January 13, that he’s suspending his campaign after failing to gain traction in national polls and failing to qualify for two Democratic debates.

“Today I’m suspending my campaign for president in the same spirit with which it began,” said Booker. “It is my faith in us, my faith in us together as a nation that we share a common pain and common problems that can only be solved with a common purpose and a sense of common cause,” he said in the video. “Campaigning over this last year has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. Meeting you, meeting people across this country who believe, who know that we may have challenges right now in our nation, but together, we will rise,” Booker said.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

In the fall Booker’s campaign manager Addisu Demissie said that the candidate needed to raise almost $1.7 million before Sept. 30 to stay in the presidential race. The senator clearly tried to see things through but things clearly didn’t work out.

Cory Booker first announced his bid for President on the first day of Black History Month.

Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang are the last remaining candidates of color in the Democratic race, Kamala Harris dropped out in December and Julian Castro dropped out earlier this month.

Cheeto In Chief couldn’t help but comment on Cory dropping out.

“I can rest easy tonight,” he sarcastically commented.

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Don’t be so smug, chump.