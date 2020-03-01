Mo’ Money: Lil Baby Spends $50K At ICEBOX On New Chains For The Whole 4PF Family [Video]

Lil Baby Spends $50K At ICEBOX In Atlanta On New Chains

Lil Baby is hands down running not only the Atlanta hip-hop scene, but the entire game as it stands. This past week, he released his highly-anticipated album My Turn, which features Gunna, Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. The album is slated to push all most 200,000 units in its first-week thanks to impactful singles like “Woah” & “Sum 2 Prove“–so it’s safe to say his domination has him racking up a whole lot of cash.

Instead of spending all of his money on himself, Lil Baby recently decided to stop by ICEBOX in Atlanta before All-Star weekend to drop $50,000 on new jewels for his team, better know as 4PF (4 Pockets Full). In the less than 15-minute video, Baby cashes out like its nothing with multiple people having to count the cold hard cash and use the money counter just to get him rung up.

Take a look into the life of a young rap legend splurging down below.