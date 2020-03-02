RHOA: Kenya And Marc’s Trash Marriage Got DRAGGED Again When He Took Marlo’s Side In THIS Fight

The biggest storyline and source of comedy during this season of RHOA has been the deterioration of Marc and Kenya’s marriage. The two have been pretty loveless for a while now and everyone has had jokes for weeks. Things came to a head this week as their relationship continued to fall apart mostly because Marc has been treating Kenya like she doesn’t exist.

Marc had a charity event and didn’t even mention Kenya in his speech. Then, when she was trying to be messy about Marlo showing up, Marc actually took Marlo’s side. This sent Kenya over the edge. Marc finally blew a gasket, then we saw that they split a day later.

Kenya: marlo shouldn’t have brought her newphews Marc: I’m glad she brought her nephews Kenya: #rhoa pic.twitter.com/vk9lojU2KI — Brie 🌊 (@brieg4l) March 2, 2020

Twitter has all sorts of jokes for their relationship and here’s why they think this is all Karma.