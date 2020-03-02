Toxic Drizzy: Drake Called His Baby Momma A “Fluke” On New Songs And SHATTERED Twitter

Drake shook up the entire internet this weekend when he dropped two new loosies out of nowhere. The songs, with videos included, did what Drake usually does – shake up the internet. He always makes news when he drops a new song and this is no different.

At the very beginning of the “When To Say When” he hits us with these bars:

Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live

Brought a few Ws to the 6ix

Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is

Baby, Wayne and Tez responsible for this s***

Half the time, I question my consciousness in this s***

Other times, I question if compliments are legit

You spot the problem? Mans really called his baby momma a fluke!

Drake is rude as hell. You slept with one (of many) women with no condom, she gets pregnant, has the baby, keeps it a secret for you, takes the embarrassment when Pusha revealed it, has never said anything bad about you…and she’s a fluke?! He needs to be slapped! — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) March 1, 2020

Twitter had all kinds of jokes for him sending that shade to the mother of his children.

Drake really said his baby mom a fluke but he love her for who she is.. not even worried about losing visitation rights.. pic.twitter.com/MQG64TjZwu — Young Black Jesus (@Zeekncashe) March 1, 2020

Peep the feedback Toxic Drizzy got.