Toxic Drizzy: Drake Called His Baby Momma A “Fluke” On New Songs And SHATTERED Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Drake shook up the entire internet this weekend when he dropped two new loosies out of nowhere. The songs, with videos included, did what Drake usually does – shake up the internet. He always makes news when he drops a new song and this is no different.

At the very beginning of the “When To Say When” he hits us with these bars:

Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live
Brought a few Ws to the 6ix
Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is
Baby, Wayne and Tez responsible for this s***
Half the time, I question my consciousness in this s***
Other times, I question if compliments are legit

You spot the problem? Mans really called his baby momma a fluke!

Twitter had all kinds of jokes for him sending that shade to the mother of his children.

Peep the feedback Toxic Drizzy got.

