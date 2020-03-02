Drake Called His Baby Momma A "Fluke" On New Songs
Toxic Drizzy: Drake Called His Baby Momma A “Fluke” On New Songs And SHATTERED Twitter
Drake shook up the entire internet this weekend when he dropped two new loosies out of nowhere. The songs, with videos included, did what Drake usually does – shake up the internet. He always makes news when he drops a new song and this is no different.
At the very beginning of the “When To Say When” he hits us with these bars:
Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live
Brought a few Ws to the 6ix
Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is
Baby, Wayne and Tez responsible for this s***
Half the time, I question my consciousness in this s***
Other times, I question if compliments are legit
You spot the problem? Mans really called his baby momma a fluke!
Twitter had all kinds of jokes for him sending that shade to the mother of his children.
Peep the feedback Toxic Drizzy got.
