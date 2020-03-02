Read Your Contracts! #FreeTheeStallion Trends After Meg The Stallion Reveals Label Conflict

#FreeTheeStallion Goes Viral After Meg The Stallion Reveals Label Conflict

Another day, another artist claiming their label is doing them wrong and preventing them from releasing music.

We’ve seen issues exactly like this take years to resolve, as with the conflict between Lil Wayne and Birdman. The latest case in this unfortunate situation comes from everyone’s favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion. The conflict is between her and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, which is owned by former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford.

The details can be confusing for some because Meg is signed with Jay-Z’s RocNation for management but simultaneously signed with 1501 and 300 entertainment. This newly revealed conflict seemingly arose back in September when news broke that Megan had signed a new deal with RocNation. Shortly after (the same day as the announcement), the 1501 CEO was the topic of a cryptic J Prince Instagram post.

This post all but reassured the rumors that Carl wasn’t a part of this Roc Nation deal and had to collaborate with the OG J Prince to make sure he wasn’t pushed all the way out. While many speculated what the deal was between Carl and Meg, there wasn’t too much being said from either side. That is, until Carl stopped by DJ Scream’s radio show to promote another artist and the topic came up in conversation.

Carl Crawford’s perspective on relationship / deal with Meg … pic.twitter.com/bGGHWDlEcU — haarlem (@haarlemb) March 2, 2020

Since then, things were rather quiet–until yesterday, when Megan broke the internet by revealing that her label is holding her back from dropping music. Many were confused by this claim, as she just released her Tupac-sampled “B.I.T.C.H” only a few weeks ago.

On Instagram live, Thee Stallion reveals the conflict was regarding her initial contract because when she signed with RocNation and they saw her terms, they asked questions about their findings and she was unaware of certain things within her initial deal.

After RocNation brought the findings to her attention, she asked to renegotiate her contract with 1501, and that’s when everything went south. Hopefully, between Meg, Carl, and everyone else involved, they can figure this out because Hot Girl Summer is steadily approaching and we can’t be without new music from Megan.