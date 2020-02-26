Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Lap Dance

That Thing THINGING! Megan Thee Stallion Twerks During Lapdance In Ice Blue Braids [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion celebrating her 25th birthday during NBA All Star / Shareif Ziyadat

For your viewing pleasure…

Thee original Hot Girl shi*t ambassador Megan Thee Stallion is pretty cold with her twerk game too. Megan shared a clip of her getting loose and giving someone (very fortunate) and twerk-style lapdance. In the clip she’s rocking blue straight back braids. The rapper seems to be having a blue moment, rocking the hue earlier this month…

But who cares about her hair, right? How do you rate this twerk on a scale of 1-10?!

View this post on Instagram

Meg got them clappas moving so effortlessly

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk2) on

It’s so dang effortless! Megan has been pretty quiet on social media lately, minus sharing clips of herself enjoying her career. In related news, thee hot girl shared these photos of herself with her straight backs. Are YOU feeling this look on her?

View this post on Instagram

Honey 🍯

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

