Still Feuding: Anansa Sims Posts Baby Daddy Matt Barnes’ Alleged Toxic Texts — He Calls Her Spiteful & Money Hungry!
The co-parenting tension between ex-NBA baller Matt Barnes and ex-girlfriend Anansa Sims is still boiling. Over the weekend, Anansa clarified allegations she had been keeping her son away from Matt even further by posting a series of their text messages.
Matt Barnes had insinuated in an Instagram post that Anansa had been using the child as a pawn in their breakup, but according to the text messages posted to her page, she’s been using clear and kind communication to grant Matt visitation.
In the text conversation, Matt does question Anansa over her living arrangements. It seems as if she’s moved out of their shared living space and is staying with a friend in the meantime. Matt does offer to get her TV’s and furniture but then tones change after Anansa asks Matt to never “threaten” her again in life. Both parties have confirmed that Anansa did get a restraining order against Matt, although he denies the order was warranted.
Here’s what Anansa had to say in her defense:
Since our break up a month and a half ago, I have honored Matt’s requests to see our son and he has seen him on every request except one on February 17th, 2020 that I rescheduled through our attorneys due to the restraining order. Matt did not show up to the visit that was scheduled on Monday, February 24th, 2 days after his post was made.
The statement that Matt made on his post February 22nd, 2020 was not truthful. Particularly “Hopefully I’m allowed to see you soon”, alluding to a falsehood that I had kept him from seeing our son, Ashton. This statement was false, hurtful and damaging. The post got the reaction he was looking for. Matt mislead our friends, his followers and fans into attacking me in his comments, in my comments and my dm’s, because they were given false information. It widend the divide between black men and black women with the false narrative of the black mother keeping her child away from the black father. It is particularly egregious when men of power and privilege misuse their platform to abuse, threaten and silence.
The pictures and videos posted on Matt’s highlights and main feed are not old. They are true to the date. Our visitation schedule will be determined by the Judge not by me. I grew up as a child of divorced parents. I’m blessed that both of my parents played an active role in raising me. My father was my best friend and role model for what a father should be. I believe that fathers should be in their children’s lives 1000%. I prefer family matters be private, but it was necessary that I respond publicly. If you do not tell your story, someone else will. I look forward to co-parenting peacefully. – Anansa Sims
Matt Barnes responded immediately after Anansa’s post went up with a 6-minute video of him defending his self.
In it, Matt claimed that Anansa was just looking to get receipts of him being a “bad” dad for the courts because this is all just a “money play”. As far as their breakup, Matt didn’t offer any consolation or explanation. He said they simply “didn’t work” and insinuates Anansa is out to hurt him because he “went to All-Star and sh*t went crazy.”
He even alleges she posted photoshopped photos to upset him. Why would he be upset that his ex is traveling?
The video is clear, but here is a quote from Matt about Anasa being allegedly money hungry.
But one thing I’ll never figure out is, how you get $1,100 for three kids who are eight, seven, and five, and you want $15,000 for a 14-month-old.
This is just a money play, just like the restraining order is a money play. She fears for her life. The fact of the matter is, we just didn’t work. I wasn’t happy. I tried to make it work, it didn’t work. So now, instead of being hurt and sad like she was at the beginning, her mom is in her ear so now she’s bitter and spiteful and ‘Let’s try to hurt this motherf*cker.’
Welp! You see the evidence. Who’s side are YOU on?
