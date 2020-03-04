“Listing Impossible” Exclusive: Rapper Chiddy Bang Finds The Perfect Home To Share With That Special Someone [VIDEO]

Have y’all been watching “Listing Impossible” on CNBC? We love real estate reality shows and this one is all about top-ranked L.A. real estate agent Aaron Kirman, who has the difficult job of breaking the news to multi-million dollar mansion owners that their dream homes can end up sitting on the market for years. The eight-episode series featured Kirman and his team coming in to fix up these homes and attract the right buyers. In the finale episode rapper Chiddy Bang searches for his dream home with Neyshia Go, one of Aaron’s top agents and formerly seen on American Idol. Check out the clip below:

Looks like Chiddy Bang has found the perfect place for him and his special someone. What was your favorite part of this house? We really loved the outdoor spaces — perfect for entertaining!

What did you think about Neyshia’s vocals though? Pretty impressive riiiiight?

The season finale of “Listing Impossible” airs tonight, Wednesday, March 4 at 9 PM ET on CNBC

Will you be watching?