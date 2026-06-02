The Big Payback: Shaboozey Pops Out With ‘Summer House’s’ Ciara Miller For ‘Cowgirl’ Music Video

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Clifton Prescod

Shaboozey has entered the chat when it comes to Summer House’s undisputed people’s champ Ciara Miller. The country rap artist tapped the reality TV starlet for his new music video “Cowgirl.”

After setting the internet ablaze by confronting her former best friend, Amanda Batula, for being in a relationship with her ex, West Wilson, during Bravo’s Summer House Reunion, Miller has quickly become social media’s darling. From memes to op-eds, seeing a Black woman publicly humiliated by a white woman she stood in the gap for has militarized others to go to war on Miller’s behalf. And it seems like the rest of pop culture is ready to pick sides too.

Shaboozey’s track “Cowgirl”–which features the lyrics, “getting out of the Wild West”—is quickly becoming a social media hit much like his track “Tipsy (A Bar Song)” was a few years ago. The track will appear on his forthcoming album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales set for release in July. He previewed Ciara’s appearance in a social media post that featured him dipping a woman whose face was hidden before posting a video of the two of them dancing to the track.

Miller has garnered support from viewers of the show and those who’ve never seen an episode alike. No one seems to be split on feeling that Batula and Wilson disrespected her in the worst way. Even Bravo’s Andy Cohen seemed to feel that Ciara’s rage and feelings of betrayal were more than justified; giving her the floor to express her grievances without interruption during the reunion.

Though she was blindsided by Wilson and Batula letting the public know about their relationship, Miller’s patience in responding to the messy news was commended by all. And though it was a hurtful ordeal, Miller seems to be more than ready to move on from it all.

“I’m excited to put it all behind me,” she told People. “The reunion was quite the day, but we’re on to bigger and better, and, you know, we can say goodbye to certain things. It’s one of those situations that’s unfortunate, but I’m so excited to move on from this, and you can’t take everyone with you.” Everybody can’t go! Heard you, Cici.