Cash $hit: Megan Thee Stallion Files A Lawsuit Against Her Record Label Following Contract Dispute

It’s only been one day since Megan Thee Stallion let her fans know she had an ongoing issue with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and she’s already filed a lawsuit against the company and its CEO, Carl Crawford.

Within this dispute, Meg’s beef stems from 1501 reportedly not letting her release any new music because she asked them to renegotiate her contract. Now, according to reports from TMZ, a Harris County, Texas district judge is giving the rapper a temporary restraining order–which means her label can’t block the music she plans to put out on Friday. This very restraining order also hopes to prevent the label from attacking her on social media.

NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING 🙏🏽🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020

This new lawsuit gives more insight into why Megan Thee Stallion wants out of her contract so badly. Among other things, she says that she only got a $10,000 advance when she signed. Plus, the label gets a whopping 60 percent of her recording income, and of the 40 percent she gets, the rapper is still responsible for paying engineers, mixers, and other artists featured on her songs. As for live shows and merchandising, the lawsuit claims that 1501 takes a 30% cut from each. Diving deeper into her gripe with live shows, Meg says in her suit that money from touring and performances goes directly to her label. Then, they’re supposed to give her a statement for what she’s owed–but their accounting has been “purposefully and deceptively vague” when it comes down to it. Later on in the suit, Megan says she has over one billion streams and 300,000 individual track downloads, which translates to around $7 million. According to Billboard, the label has only paid her $15,000.