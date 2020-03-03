WELP: Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Georgia, Pandemic Panic Ensues

Here we go…

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is confirming some residents’ biggest fear; the coronavirus is here. During a late-night news conference, Kemp told reporters that there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Fulton County.

WSBTV reports that the carriers of the virus are a married couple who are being kept inside their home to isolate the virus.

“These cases involve two individuals who reside in the same household. One who recently returned from Italy,” Kemp said. “Georgians should remain calm. We were ready for today. We have been preparing for weeks now and so far, every development has come forward just as we expected it would.”

During the conference, the Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey added that the unidentified Coronavirus carrier called his doctor complaining of symptoms and proper action was taken; he and his wife entered the doctor’s office through a private entrance to keep possible coronavirus exposure to a minimum.

“We thought it was important that we come today and tell you about this even as our epidemiologists are still investigating and find any potential contacts in the community,” said Toomey. ““We got this specimen on Saturday, sent it to the CDC for testing, because they are the ones doing these tests currently, and they turned it around in record time.”

She added that they’re working to ensure that they stop the further spread in the community.

“We don’t want that to go any further,” said Toomey.

Still, people are worried that the couple could’ve spread the virus at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International airport, the busiest airport in the world. The news comes after six Coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Washington state.

If you’re feeling frightened the CDC is urging you to WASH YOUR HANDS, use sanitizer and get a flu shot.

How are YOU protecting yourself from the Coronavirus???