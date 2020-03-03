Hate Crime: Singaporean Student In London Beaten By Racists Because “I Don’t Want Your Coronavirus In My Country”

This coronavirus thing has gotten completely out of pocket.

A MetroUK report details a hate crime that a Singaporean college student in London suffer at the hands of violent racists. 23-year-old Jonathan Mok says that he was set upon by a group of three or four men who told him “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country”. When Mok turned around to face the men one of them said “Don’t you dare look at me” then began throwing punches at Mok’s face.

He described the attack in more detail on his Facebook page:

Doctors have suggested that Jonathan might ultimately need surgery in order to repair his injuries. All over some damn coronavirus.

Don’t get us wrong, we damn sure don’t want that s#!t, but HATE CRIMES aren’t exactly an efficient means of prevention. We hope each and every one of those guys gets coronavirus.