These Coronavirus Tweets & Memes Will Make You Laugh To Keep From Panicking

As a pandemic spreads, A retired pilot scrambles to fill a crop duster with ginger ale. But can he get it in the air to save his town? Directed by Matthew Cherry

I’m repped by WME. pic.twitter.com/ghFrcdVNFm — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 29, 2020

Everyone’s scrambling to piece together accurate information about the potentially deadly Coronavirus that’s already killed thousands of people across China and Italy while spreading to other countries across the world.

As of yesterday, it had only affected a few people in America which, naturally, fueled all kinds of hysteria, especially on social media, where Black Twitter once again joked to keep from panicking about the possible pandemic.

My brother at my house and this nigga keep coughing pic.twitter.com/8Qu6bSvHXx — Shaun-Claude Van Damn (@Whatchamccaulit) February 28, 2020

Peep the funniest Coronavirus tweets and memes (so far) on the flip.