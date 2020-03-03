Kim Kardashian Blasted For Taking Zaza's Song For Her Daughter, Uncredited
KimYe Blasted By ZaZa’s Parents After North West Copies “What I Do?” For Yeezy Performance, Kim Responds
Yesterday, videos of North West performing in Paris at her dad’s presentation for Yeezy flooded the internet. Kim gushed over her 6-year-old for being brave and performing in front of the full house, but soon the excitement fizzled after fans point out how similar North’s “first song” sounded to viral star ZaZa’s hit “What I Do?”
After ZaZa’s parent caught wind of the clip, they confirmed that North’s performance was indeed some version of ZaZa’s song and demanded to be credited, ASAP. From ZaZa’s page, they put out the following message to the
swipers Kardashian-Wests to credit ZaZa. PERIOD.
In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT
PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye West and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.
THANK YOU! 💕
After being called out on Instagram, Kim actually responded in the comments from the post made from ZaZa’s page by her parents. Scroll down to read what she said…
Kim wrote,
We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. Would love for the girls to meet soon. 💕
