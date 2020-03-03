KimYe Blasted By ZaZa’s Parents After North West Copies “What I Do?” For Yeezy Performance, Kim Responds

Yesterday, videos of North West performing in Paris at her dad’s presentation for Yeezy flooded the internet. Kim gushed over her 6-year-old for being brave and performing in front of the full house, but soon the excitement fizzled after fans point out how similar North’s “first song” sounded to viral star ZaZa’s hit “What I Do?”

After ZaZa’s parent caught wind of the clip, they confirmed that North’s performance was indeed some version of ZaZa’s song and demanded to be credited, ASAP. From ZaZa’s page, they put out the following message to the swipers Kardashian-Wests to credit ZaZa. PERIOD.

In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye West and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED. THANK YOU! 💕

SMH. How could you FORGET to give this adorable, swaggy lil superstar her credit Kim and Kanye????