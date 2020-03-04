Let’s Enjoy Megan Thee Stallion’s Most Epic Twerk Videos Until She Can Put Out More Music

1 of 5 ❯ ❮

of 5

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the baddest women in the game right now. She is absolutely killing it as a rapper and bad as hell MC. However, she hit a bit of a career snag to start off 2020. She has accused her record label of blocking her from releasing any new music. This is a critical time in her career in which she needs that new music and her fans are being robbed of it, sadly. What do we have to hold us over? Well, we have these fantastic twerk videos to hold us over as we wait for the music. Would we like new music to come with it? Of course. We can’t have it all, can we? Without further ado, here are the most viral, delectable twerk videos in Meg’s resume.

We don’t know who this fella is. We just know that he is the luckiest man alive. Megan utilized some spectacular strength to pull this off on a damn couch with her knees still in tact. This fella really out here being blessed and highly favored. Who can forget the time she let her fan ride the pony. This video is incredible because it looks like Meg is using her cheeks to lift this person up off their feet. We stan the strength of the glutes. What can’t she do?

Sometimes you gotta shoot your shot. This fella was so enamored with Meg and her cakes that he had to get dragged off by security. Sir. Chill for just a split second please. We beg. See this is why Meg can’t go anywhere with y’all. There isn’t anything better than enjoying your dreams with your idols. Imagine playing one-on-one with Michael Jordan. Imagine rapping with Jay-Z. Imagine twerking alongside twerk pioneer Ciara. There’s really nothing like it.