Co-Parents With Benefits: Kylie Jenner Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Label Her Relationship With Travis Scott Amid Constant Rumors Of Rekindling

If you’re one of the 164 million people who follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that her and Travis Scott seem to be inseparable lately. After breaking up in October of 2019, they never seemed to have any issues putting their problems aside and co-parenting–but nowadays, it feels like they’re in it for more than just their adorable daughter, Stormi.

According to reports from PEOPLE, the couple may or may not be rekindling things. But either way, they’re not in a rush to define whatever it is they’ve got going on.

A source tells the publication that the two are in a “great” place, but still, they’re not officially a couple again. “Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source says. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

While speculation over their relationship status has been going on for months now, rumors were amplified over the weekend when Jenner shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories. This included a picture of her and Travis getting cozy sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game. “It’s a mood,” she wrote.

Even though these two haven’t spoken publicly about their current relationship status, they continue to talk highly of one another in interviews.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, only a few months after their break-up. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie explained that she still has a “great relationship” with La Flame. “We’re like best friends,” she said back in February. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”

With the way things are going, we shouldn’t be surprised if Stormi pops up with another sibling in a few months.