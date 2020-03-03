Tropically Twinning: Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi On A Girls Getaway

Kylie Jenner took another break from all the stress and demands of being a billionaire cosmetics mogul this week. The youngest sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan shared a gang of her swimsuit pics to the gram.

Sporting a brown one piece and a braid the length of her entire body, Kylie shared lewk after lewk from her getaway.

She wore natural hues and a pair of Cactus Jack shoes, designed by her former boyfriend Travis Scott.

Do you think she was trying to send subliminal love to her baby daddy by rocking his stuff?

Also, fans were really divided over this braid. Do you hate it or love it? Or are you indifferent?

Kylie couldn’t help but use the trip as an opportunity to promote her new KylieSkin sunscreen.

This save a spot 4 me caption with the butterfly definitely has us wondering if she’s sending Travis messages.

And this seems even more direct – what’s meant for me will always be – Come on! Do you think Kylie and Travis are on the verge of getting back together?

