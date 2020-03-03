Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi On A Girls Getaway

Tropically Twinning: Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi On A Girls Getaway

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 07, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kylie Jenner took another break from all the stress and demands of being a billionaire cosmetics mogul this week. The youngest sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan shared a gang of her swimsuit pics to the gram.

View this post on Instagram

🤎🌊

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Sporting a brown one piece and a braid the length of her entire body, Kylie shared lewk after lewk from her getaway.

View this post on Instagram

out of this world 🪐🤎🤎

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

She wore natural hues and a pair of Cactus Jack shoes, designed by her former boyfriend Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram

seas the day baby

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Do you think she was trying to send subliminal love to her baby daddy by rocking his stuff?

View this post on Instagram

🤎

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also, fans were really divided over this braid. Do you hate it or love it? Or are you indifferent?

View this post on Instagram

self control

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie couldn’t help but use the trip as an opportunity to promote her new KylieSkin sunscreen.

View this post on Instagram

save a spot 4 me 🦋

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

This save a spot 4 me caption with the butterfly definitely has us wondering if she’s sending Travis messages.

View this post on Instagram

what’s meant for me will always be 🤎

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

And this seems even more direct – what’s meant for me will always be – Come on! Do you think Kylie and Travis are on the verge of getting back together?

Hit the flip for precious pictures of baby Stormi

View this post on Instagram

boat day with bestie 💘

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Stormi wore a pink and white Dior romper and her hair in a pair of ponytails for a boating outing with Mommy.

Kylie wore a matching pink and white Dior coverup dress with a bag in the same fabric. Looks like her bikini underneath may match as well.

View this post on Instagram

CC ME 💚💖

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie also shared a shot wearing a Chanel dress with matching Chanel accessories. Bruh, is that velvet? Or velour? Or terrycloth?

