Coronavirus, Shmaronavirus: Munchie Mike Bloomberg Licks His Fingers Then Reaches Back Into Box Of Staff’s Food [Video]

This should be disqualifying. You can’t be the leader of the free world if this is how you do.

Mike Bloomberg was feeling peckish during a campaign event in Virginia and decided he’d make his way to the table with the snacks that he purchased for his staff.

While picking over the food the former Mayor of New York City licked his fingers then continued to dig in the box of what looks like pizza with his nasty a$$ hands!

Sir, have you not heard? Are you locked out of your Twitter account? Do you not watch the news? THERE’S A MUTHAF***IN’ CORONAVIRUS OUTSIDE!

Look at this triflin’ s#!t.

Somebody needs to make him answer for this at the next debate.