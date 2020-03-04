Lil Yachty Denies Trying To Pay For Bling With $70K Bounced Check (Exclusive)

Lil Yachty has denied trying to pay down a six-figure bling debt with a $70,000 check that later bounced, BOSSIP can reveal.

The “Minnesota” rapper is firing back in a case accusing him of owing a celebrity jeweler $233,000 for pricey bling after the jeweler asked the judge to issue a default judgment against him.

Guven’s Fine Jewelry sued Lil Yachty last year for breach of contract, alleging that they gave him more than 20 pieces of ice including a $175,000 white gold diamond ring, a rose gold Patek Philippe watch that’s worth $195,000, a white gold Rolex for $95,000, and a white gold diamond tennis bracelet for $200,000.

The suit says Lil Yachty paid off more than half of the more than $600,000 balance for the iced out pieces, but the jewelers said he still owes $233,000 and the last check he wrote them for $70,000 bounced.

Guven’s said it had been doing business with the flame-haired artist since 2017, sending him jewels that he’d pay for if he liked them.

When the checks stopped coming in, the jeweler said it demanded the items in question back from Lil Yachty, but he refused, the complaint states.

But Yachty said denied owing the jeweler and said any money they lost was down to their own actions and fraud, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. Yachty, whose real name is Miles McCollum, said Guven’s business dealings with him were unethical but doesn’t elaborate in his court filing. He also said he never agreed to all of the terms of the agreement between him and the jeweler.

Guven’s also included text messages they contend were between them and the Atlanta rapper, where he admits that he owes them money for the ice, but gives them a bunch of excuses on why he can’t pay.

“..Bro if I had it I would give it to you,” Lil Yachty allegedly wrote in text message submitted as evidence. “I’m not gone hold u (sic) out if I had it just to give. I have had many bills to pay. Taxes, debt, etc…All that money went instantly. The teeth I just got I traded jewelry for.”

The rapper wants the judge to rule against Guven and throw their case out.