Watch Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, & Sueco The Child Perform “Speed Me Up” On ‘Kimmel’ [Video]

Wiz Khalifa, Lil’ Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, & Sueco The Child Perform “Speed Me Up”

Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sueco The Child all took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to perform their song together, “Speed Me Up.”

The song is from the movie Sonic The Hedgehog, which comes out on February 14. Check out the performance down below to see the artists perform together and debut the brand new track: