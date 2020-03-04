The Big Follicle: Shaq Grows His “Hair” Out After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Hairline Looks Like Hoodie

Shaq had us adjusting our TV when we turned on the Nets vs Celtics game on TNT last night. We legit thought something was wrong with the settings. There was nothing wrong with our TV but there was something terribly wrong with Shaq’s head. It was covered in…”hair”.

Dwyane Wade bet Shaq that the Milwaukee Bucks would beat the Miami Heat by 20 points. The Heat won 105-89. When asked what he had to pay to settle the wager, DWade told the big man that he had no interest in his money. No, Wade was more interested in something much more devilishly torturous.

For the record, we don’t believe for a second that what we see here is actual hair. Shaq might have to change his name to “The Big Bigen”.