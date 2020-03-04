Are You Here For It?! Pornhub Is Debuting Its First Non-Pornographic Film This Week

If you’ve ever stumbled across content on Pornhub, chances are you didn’t go there to see a real storyline or a high level of cinematography. Now, that’s all about to change, because the extremely popular video platform is expanding their horizons by debuting their first ever non-pornographic film.

The website made the announcement that it will debut Leilah Weinraub’s film, Shakedown, an hour-long documentary that explores the lesbian strip club scene in Los Angeles during the early 2000s. The film is said to specifically focus on the lives of the female performers from these clubs, known as the Shakedown Angels. Weinraub reportedly began filming the documentary back in 2002 and went on to collect a whopping 15 years worth of footage, which includes interviews along with backstage videos.

Shakedown will be available for streaming on Pornhub starting on Wednesday and all throughout the month of March. After that, the film will premiere on the Criterion Channel before hitting the iTunes store sometime later this summer.

Here’s a description of what the film is about via the Shakedown‘s 2010 Kickstarter page: