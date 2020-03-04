Pregnant Hazel-E Address Negative Comments About Her Body
Iyanla Fixed It: Hazel-E Keeps It Cute & CLASSY While Addressing Baby Bump Body Shamers
We’ve literally seen Hazel-E struggle at her lowest point while doing reality TV and yet, still, she rises. The transformation might not have been at lightning speed, but we must give her credit for her attitude lately.
Since appearing on “Iyanla Fix My Life”, Hazel seems to have finally found the love of her life and has turned over a new leaf. Currently pregnant, Hazel-E says she’s been getting some negative comments from folks over the size of her belly, but she actually addressed the trolls with a bit of class. She wrote:
I hate all of these people telling me how big I am. This is why b**ches keep their pregnancy a secret cuz they don’t need the outside opinions. I;m about to go comments off before I let my hormones take about 10 mf’s out.
Later Hazel-E came back to add:
I came a long way!!! I wanted to say what I said in a whole different way. But I don’t want to hurt unnecessary feelings anymore. Iyanla Vanzant fixed it.
Iyanla did fix it! And she’s been happier ever since it seems.
She’s also been looking really nice.
Hazel-E doesn’t owe trolls an explanation for my she is carrying “big” while pregnant, but she did address why weeks ago. Hit the flip to see why.
I’m carrying big because I have uterine fibroids. It’s caused me to have two miscarriages in the past. But this little baby found room to implant and grow away from them. My Doctors said we were blessed to have natural conception. I’m so thankful, because this was God’s doing and on His time. 18 weeks and growing 🤞🏽🖤
Pretty in her lingerie, Hazel-E has revealed to fans that she’s been dealing with uterine fibrosis in one of her Instagram posts. She says that’s why she appears to be “carrying big”. The same issue caused her to have two separate miscarriages in the past.
See more of Hazel’s pregnancy slay on the flip.
Hazel-E and her boo Devon Waller don’t need to put filters on their post to show they’re glowing. She looks so happy with him.
“I have so many things to look forward to in 2020.” Indeed.
She looks so tranquil in her lingerie get up. Who would’ve guessed pregnancy would be a huge glow up for her?
Hazel-E also looks in her gender reveal photoshoot with her model baby daddy. They teased with a family photo featuring their pooch. Scroll down to see what they are having.
Hazel-E revealed she was having a baby girl! Cute.
We’re having a Daughter @devonwallerofficial 💓💓💓
My heart is overwhelmed with love and happiness today.
Hazel-E and Devon held their gender reveal party in Houston where, again, she looks beautiful without filters.
Two days ago, Hazel-E made it to 24 weeks pregnant. At this point in her pregnancy, she’s been having some serious cravings…
It seems like baby Hazel-E will be here any day now. Are you feeling Hazel’s pregnancy transformation?
