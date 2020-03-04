Iyanla Fixed It: Hazel-E Keeps It Cute & CLASSY While Addressing Baby Bump Body Shamers

We’ve literally seen Hazel-E struggle at her lowest point while doing reality TV and yet, still, she rises. The transformation might not have been at lightning speed, but we must give her credit for her attitude lately.

Since appearing on “Iyanla Fix My Life”, Hazel seems to have finally found the love of her life and has turned over a new leaf. Currently pregnant, Hazel-E says she’s been getting some negative comments from folks over the size of her belly, but she actually addressed the trolls with a bit of class. She wrote:

I hate all of these people telling me how big I am. This is why b**ches keep their pregnancy a secret cuz they don’t need the outside opinions. I;m about to go comments off before I let my hormones take about 10 mf’s out.

Later Hazel-E came back to add:

I came a long way!!! I wanted to say what I said in a whole different way. But I don’t want to hurt unnecessary feelings anymore. Iyanla Vanzant fixed it.

Iyanla did fix it! And she’s been happier ever since it seems.

She’s also been looking really nice.

Hazel-E doesn’t owe trolls an explanation for my she is carrying “big” while pregnant, but she did address why weeks ago. Hit the flip to see why.